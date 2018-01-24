Indiabulls Mutual Fund to revise features of ultra short term fund

Indiabulls Mutual Fund will revise the features of Indiabulls Ultra Short Term Fund as per the new guidelines issued by Securities Exchange Board of India, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

Come February 25, the open-ended scheme will be classified as an open-ended ultra short term debt scheme, investing in portfolios with a Macaulay duration between three and six months.

Macaulay duration is the weighted average term to maturity of the cash flows from a bond. The weight of each cash flow is determined by dividing the present value of the cash flow by the price.

On October 6 last year, SEBI mandated fund houses to categorise all existing and future schemes into five broad categories and 36 sub-categories to bring uniformity and standardisation across schemes.

Accordingly, the scheme will invest at least 50 percent of its corpus in money market instruments and the rest in debt instruments including floating-rate debt instruments and securitised debt.

At present, it deploys at least 65 percent of corpus in money market and debt instruments including floating-rate debt instruments and securitised debt with maturity not above a year and remaining up to 35 percent in debt instruments including floating-rate debt instruments and securitised debt with maturity not above a year.

Unit holders who do not agree with the proposed changes can exit the scheme before Feb 25, without paying any exit load.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.