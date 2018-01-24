App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jan 24, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Mutual Fund to revise features of ultra short term fund

Unit holders who do not agree with the proposed changes can exit the scheme before Feb 25, without paying any exit load.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indiabulls Mutual Fund will revise the features of Indiabulls Ultra Short Term Fund as per the new guidelines issued by Securities Exchange Board of India, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

Come February 25, the open-ended scheme will be classified as an open-ended ultra short term debt scheme, investing in portfolios with a Macaulay duration between three and six months.

Macaulay duration is the weighted average term to maturity of the cash flows from a bond. The weight of each cash flow is determined by dividing the present value of the cash flow by the price.

On October 6 last year, SEBI mandated fund houses to categorise all existing and future schemes into five broad categories and 36 sub-categories to bring uniformity and standardisation across schemes.

related news

Accordingly, the scheme will invest at least 50 percent of its corpus in money market instruments and the rest in debt instruments including floating-rate debt instruments and securitised debt.

At present, it deploys at least 65 percent of corpus in money market and debt instruments including floating-rate debt instruments and securitised debt with maturity not above a year and remaining up to 35 percent in debt instruments including floating-rate debt instruments and securitised debt with maturity not above a year.

Unit holders who do not agree with the proposed changes can exit the scheme before Feb 25, without paying any exit load.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.

tags #Business #MF News #SEBI

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.