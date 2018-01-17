App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jan 17, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls MF to revise income funds classification as per SEBI norms

Unit holders who do not agree with the changes will have the option to exit the scheme between Jan 18 and Feb 17, without paying any exit load.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indiabulls Mutual Fund will revise the classification and investment objective of Indiabulls Income Fund with effect from February 18, as per the new regulatory guidelines, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

To bring uniformity, standardise scheme categories and enable ease of investment to investors the Securities and Exchange Board of India had mandated that fund houses must categorise all their existing and future schemes into five broad categories and 36 sub-categories.

Subsequently, Indiabulls Income Fund will be an open-ended medium term debt scheme investing in instruments with duration of three-four years. Currently, the scheme is categorised as an open-ended debt scheme.

Unit holders who do not agree with the changes will have the option to exit the scheme between Jan 18 and Feb 17, without paying any exit load.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.

tags #Business #Income fund #MF News

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.