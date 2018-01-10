ICICI Prudential MF revises maximum investment amount for income fund

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has modified the maximum amount of investment allowed per investor under ICICI Prudential Regular Income Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

The maximum amount one can invest in ICICI Prudential Regular Income Fund cannot exceed Rs 50 crore.

However, the fund house will accept an amount more than Rs 50 crore, subject to the aggregate assets under management of such investors not exceeding 15 percent of the scheme's assets.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.