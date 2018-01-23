App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jan 23, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC Mutual Fund to modify features on systematic plan facility from Feb 2

HSBC Mutual Fund has also introduced the option to avail the systematic transfer plan and systematic encashment plan facilities on any date of the month or quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HSBC Mutual Fund will revise some features of the systematic plan facilities under its schemes, with effect from February 2, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

Unit holders of all open-ended schemes of the fund house will be able to transfer their investments to another open-ended scheme of the fund house under the systematic transfer facility.

Currently, the facility is available to unit holders of only liquid and debt schemes of HSBC Mutual Fund.

The fund house further notified that the capital appreciation option under the systematic transfer facility, where the investment will automatically be transferred to a chosen scheme upon reaching a specified value, is subject to a minimum of Rs 1,000.

related news

Further, HSBC Mutual Fund has also introduced the option to avail the systematic transfer plan and systematic encashment plan facilities on any date of the month or quarter.

At present, unit holders are allowed to transfer their investments only on the 3rd, 10th, 17th, 26th and 30th of a month, and redeem their investments on the 1st of every month or quarter.|

However,  the any-date option will be applicable only under the fixed amount options, and not the capital appreciation options under both the facilities, wherein the investment will be processed, transferred or redeemed on the 1st of every month.

In case unit holders have not specified a date for the systematic plans, the 10th of every month will be considered as the default date.

The fund house has made it mandatory for all investors opening a new folio for investment, to appoint a nominee. If the investor chooses against the same, a waiver confirming non-intention to nominate will need to be signed.

tags #Business #MF News #systematic transfer facility

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.