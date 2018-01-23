HSBC Mutual Fund to modify features on systematic plan facility from Feb 2

HSBC Mutual Fund will revise some features of the systematic plan facilities under its schemes, with effect from February 2, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

Unit holders of all open-ended schemes of the fund house will be able to transfer their investments to another open-ended scheme of the fund house under the systematic transfer facility.

Currently, the facility is available to unit holders of only liquid and debt schemes of HSBC Mutual Fund.

The fund house further notified that the capital appreciation option under the systematic transfer facility, where the investment will automatically be transferred to a chosen scheme upon reaching a specified value, is subject to a minimum of Rs 1,000.

Further, HSBC Mutual Fund has also introduced the option to avail the systematic transfer plan and systematic encashment plan facilities on any date of the month or quarter.

At present, unit holders are allowed to transfer their investments only on the 3rd, 10th, 17th, 26th and 30th of a month, and redeem their investments on the 1st of every month or quarter.|

However, the any-date option will be applicable only under the fixed amount options, and not the capital appreciation options under both the facilities, wherein the investment will be processed, transferred or redeemed on the 1st of every month.

In case unit holders have not specified a date for the systematic plans, the 10th of every month will be considered as the default date.

The fund house has made it mandatory for all investors opening a new folio for investment, to appoint a nominee. If the investor chooses against the same, a waiver confirming non-intention to nominate will need to be signed.