HDFC MF to alter monthly dividend record date of HDFC Arbitrage Fund

HDFC Mutual Fund will revise the dividend record date under the monthly option of HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan with effect from February 1, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.
Subsequently, the monthly dividend record date for the open-ended equity scheme will be second last Thursday of every month, as against the current record date of Monday that precedes the last Thursday of every month.All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.