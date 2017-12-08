App
Dec 08, 2017 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin MF ropes in Edelweiss Investment Advisor's Paul Parampreet

Parampreet who has total experience of 12 years will be responsible for investments and fund management

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has appointed Paul Parampreet as solutions portfolio manager with effect from November 28, a newspaper notice from the fund house said today.

Parampreet who has total experience of 12 years will be responsible for investments and fund management.

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, he has worked in various positions at Edelweiss Group companies including Edelweiss Securities, Edelweiss AMC and Edelweiss Investment Advisors Ltd.

