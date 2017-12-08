Franklin MF ropes in Edelweiss Investment Advisor's Paul Parampreet

Investing in mutual funds (MFs) is the best option for those who want to take advantage of capital market to create wealth. The earlier you start, the better it is. Young investors in their 20s or 30s can take the benefit of rolling returns while investing money for a longer period of time. Here are 5 things which a young investor should keep in mind before investing in to MFs:

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has appointed Paul Parampreet as solutions portfolio manager with effect from November 28, a newspaper notice from the fund house said today.

Parampreet who has total experience of 12 years will be responsible for investments and fund management.

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, he has worked in various positions at Edelweiss Group companies including Edelweiss Securities, Edelweiss AMC and Edelweiss Investment Advisors Ltd.