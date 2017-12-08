App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Dec 08, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Finance appoints Viral Berawala as CIO of Essel Mutual Fund

Prior to joining Essel Finance, Berawala served as the Chief Investment Officer at Reliance Life Insurance Company

Essel Finance has appointed Viral Berawala as the Chief Investment Officer for the firm’s newest division Essel Mutual Fund.

Berawala has over two decades of experience spanning across financial services and information technology sectors.

He has also worked with Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Tata Consultancy Services.

Prior to joining Essel Finance, Berawala served as the Chief Investment Officer at Reliance Life Insurance Company.

In November, Essel Finance was formed after a subsidiary of Essel Finance acquired the entire shareholding in Peerless Funds Management and Peerless Trust Management.

The average assets under management currently stands at Rs 1,100 crore.

 

tags #Business #Essel Finance #MF News

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.