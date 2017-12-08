Essel Finance appoints Viral Berawala as CIO of Essel Mutual Fund

Essel Finance has appointed Viral Berawala as the Chief Investment Officer for the firm’s newest division Essel Mutual Fund.

Berawala has over two decades of experience spanning across financial services and information technology sectors.

He has also worked with Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Tata Consultancy Services.

Prior to joining Essel Finance, Berawala served as the Chief Investment Officer at Reliance Life Insurance Company.

In November, Essel Finance was formed after a subsidiary of Essel Finance acquired the entire shareholding in Peerless Funds Management and Peerless Trust Management.

The average assets under management currently stands at Rs 1,100 crore.