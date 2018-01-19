App
Jan 19, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL Pramerica MF CEO Suresh Soni quits, may join an AMC: Sources

Before working with DHFL Pramerica, he worked as Managing Director and CEO of Deutsche MF, which was acquired by DHFL Pramerica two years ago.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Suresh Soni, Chief Executive Officer of DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund, has decided to step down from his post and has already put down his papers, sources in the industry told Moneycontrol.

"He is serving his notice period and may join a proposed bank-sponsored AMC. Meanwhile, Ajit Menon, Chief Business Officer, DHFL Pramerica has been appointed as the interim CEO," said a source in the mutual fund industry.

Soni could not be reached for comments. Before working with DHFL Pramerica, he worked as Managing Director and CEO of Deutsche MF, which was acquired by DHFL Pramerica two years ago.

Soni also worked as fund manager at fund houses such as Deutsche MF, Pioneer ITI, Sundaram Newton and SBI.

tags #Business #MF News #Suresh Soni

