you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Dec 15, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL Pramerica MF allows unit holders to get unclaimed funds via phone

Unit holders can claim the amount by availing the 'anywhere transact facility' provided by the fund house

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has enabled unit holders of DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash Plus Fund to get their due funds under unclaimed redemptions and dividend using their mobile phones with effect from December 18, the fund house said.

Unit holders can claim the amount by availing the 'anywhere transact facility' provided by the fund house wherein the unclaimed amount can be credited through a call or short-message service.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.

