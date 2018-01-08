AMFI chalks out list of stocks based on market capitalisation for mutual funds

Post SEBI's diktat on scheme consolidation for the fund industry, Association of Mutual Funds in India, the mutual fund lobby, has issued a list of ranked stocks based on their market capitalisation.

According to AMFI large cap stocks are Top 1-100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation, while the mid cap stocks comprise 101-250 companies, and small cap stocks would consist stocks beyond 250 companies in terms of full market capitalization.

AMFI has ranked close to 5,250 stocks – 100 large caps, 150 mid caps and the rest small cap.

AMFI on its website stated, "SEBI has defined large cap, mid cap and small cap companies in order to ensure uniformity in respect of the investment universe for equity mutual fund schemes. Further, SEBI has also stipulated that AMFI shall prepare the list of stocks in this regard. Accordingly, AMFI, in consultation with SEBI and Stock Exchanges, has prepared the list of stocks, based on the data provided by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI)."

Market capitalisation is the value of a company that is traded on the stock market, calculated by multiplying the total number of shares by the present share price.

Here are the top 10 stocks based on m-cap: