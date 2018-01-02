Aditya Birla Sun Life MF to wind up quarterly interval debt fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund will wind up Aditya Birla Sun Life Quarterly Interval Plan - Series 4 with effect from January 5, a notice from the fund house said.

The scheme will be wound up as it was not able to meet the minimum number of investors criteria set by Securities Exchange Board of India, the fund house stated in a notice.

As per SEBI, all open-ended debt-oriented schemes should have a minimum of 20 investors and no single investor shall account for more than 25 percent of the corpus of the fund.