Aditya Birla Sun Life MF to rename dividend option under Banking & PSU Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has renamed existing dividend options of Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & PSU Debt Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in a notice.
The dividend option under the scheme will be renamed as monthly dividend option, while half yearly dividend option will be replaced by weekly dividend option.All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.