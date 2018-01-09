Aditya Birla Sun Life MF sees FY19 Nifty earnings at 19%; rise in crude prices a worry

The equity market would overcome the effects of twin disruptions of demonetisation and GST implementation while corporate earnings are expected to pick up pace, according to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

"Our bottom research suggests that Nifty50 Index could clock EPS (earnings per share) growth of 10 percent in FY18 and 19 percent in FY19," said Mahesh Patil, Co-Chief Investment officer-Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund adding that investors should expect returns of 12-15 percent annualised returns from the market with a 3-5 year horizon.

Patil was speaking at a press meet today to discuss Annual Outlook 2018. The title of the presentation was 'Stronger for Longer.'

"The year 2018 would see the benefits of the reforms government has been undertaking to make our country 'stronger for longer'," said Patil when asked on the rationale behind the title of the presentation.

The fund house envisages earnings growth to be broad based where all sectors contribute positively.

The key themes that Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund expects to play out in 2018 are financials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, infrastructure and telecom.

"The effects of reforms would continue to affect the corporates in 2018 and beyond. Hence a nimble view on sectors/sub sectors is required," Patil said.

Recapitalisation of banks is expected to resolve the twin balance sheet problem to a large extant.

Flows from domestic investors are likely to be supportive while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) could also invest more when they see the earnings recovery.

Speaking about valuations, Patil said that current trailing P/E is above the long term average but considering pick up in earnings, PE is expected to come down. Generally, when earnings per share increases, PE falls.

However, the fund house believes crude oil could be a major determinant for market performance in 2018 particularly for a net importer like India.