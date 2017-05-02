Why one MF scheme can't fulfil your long term and short term goals?

Ravi Gopalakrishnan

We all have come across the age old saying – "A penny saved is a penny earned". Not only do we work towards earning and saving money, we channelise the savings towards achieving the desired financial goals.

The bottom line – to be financially independent, the first thing one needs to do is identify goals. It then becomes imperative to ascertain the time required to achieve that goal. Step three is to determine the amount required to realise this goal at a future time.

Once these steps are followed, the next critical factor is to plan towards realisation of these goals. A goal without a plan is merely a wish and in this fast moving world, it is not necessary for wishes to come true. For example, buying a house is a wish, but buying a house after three years is a specific goal and ascertaining the amount needed converts it into a financial goal.

Each financial goal should have a time horizon and a specific requirement of funds. Individuals categorise goals as short term, medium term or long term depending on the time horizon when those goals become due.

Short-term goals differ from long-term goals usually in the sense of timing. Short-term goals are generally smaller in scope and amount, with a definite target date for accomplishing them. For example, buying gadgets/home appliances, paying off a debt, saving for a professional course. Mid-term goals are something that one wishes to achieve in the coming 2 to 5 years.

This may include important goals like saving for a down payment to buy a car/house, saving for a marriage, or to an extent planning for a business. Longer-term goals, on the other hand, are more wishful and vague in terms of amount and certainty. They require large sum and are usually met at a later life stage. For example, planning for retirement, wishing to gift a part of wealth to family members or to charity, etc.

Fig 1: Classification of Financial Goals. Financial goals have to be very systematic and thus can be categorised into time frames.

Imagine a situation where two people visit a doctor to cure a headache and sore eyes respectively. Would the doctor give exactly the same medicines to both the patients? For solving different problems in one’s life, one requires different skill sets.

Crossing a road in a hurry requires precision and judgement while communicating with a colleague in office requires vocabulary and speech. Like the medicines for treatment have to be given according to the ailment and different skill sets should be used to solve different day to day problems, mutual fund investments also need to be matched to achieve different goals.

In simpler words, one must choose their investment vehicle depending on how far they have to reach. One uses high speed vehicle only when the target is far away; similarly, investment avenues which have a potential to deliver higher returns should be used to meet the long term goals - like equity mutual funds. Likewise, for short distance, we could use an economical vehicle (like a cycle or a scooter) with slower speed. The same thing applies for our investments. For short term goals, we need to use a low volatility investment vehicle like Debt Funds.

That is why it becomes important to choose the right fund type that is suited for the right investment horizon to achieve one’s financial goals. For instance, a debt fund is not a good way to save for retirement when one is in their 30s. An equity fund, on the other hand, won't help if one wants to save to buy a car next year or might not be the best investment if one wants regular monthly income. Another factor to consider while investing in a fund is one’s ability to tolerate risks – if one cannot bear potential losses from equity investing, mutual funds with high allocation to equities may not be for them.

Fig 2: Ideal investment avenues for different types of goals

When one plans for long term investment, the return on investment should be high. Not just because one has to make more money but also because the returns should be substantially more to beat inflation in the long run. One of the ways by which one can make sure that the returns generated are higher than inflation is by investing in funds which invest in equities and can create long term wealth.

When we want to plan for short term investment, the need is to preserve the wealth. Since the tenure is short, one cannot take any risk of fluctuations and hence investments should be made in assets that generate income. Investing in a debt fund is one such avenue that people can look to cater to their short term needs. Debt Mutual Fund schemes such as Liquid Funds, Ultra-Short Term Funds Short Term Funds, etc. can be selected.

Many Investor make mistake of choosing wrong vehicle for their investment. Practically, Equity should be for Long term and Debt for short term but most investors do just the contrary. They invest in traditional savings schemes and continue to renew them at maturity, while when investing in equities, they want to make a quick buck.

Some investors invest in only one kind of investment vehicle and expect them to fulfill all their goals; which may be asking for too much. Thus, one should always remember that when it comes to investing, a ‘one size fits all’ approach can be a recipe for disaster.

(The author is Head of Equity at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.)