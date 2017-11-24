Valuations are not cheap, but not expensive either: Manulife Asset Management

Moody's upgraded their rating on India last week and all eyes are now on the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) report that is expected soon. How will this change the global eye on India? CNBC-TV18's Udayan Mukherjee caught up with Rana Gupta, Managing Director-Indian Equities of Manulife Asset Management and asked him about the Indian market and his thoughts on fresh buying over taking profits.

Valuations are not cheap but it is not expensive either considering that earnings growth has come back this quarter, he said.

We expect that trend to strengthen going forward, he added.

In terms of taking profits, we would rather avoid stocks where the valuation is expensive and the earnings recovery is not there, said Gupta.

We remain bullish on life insurance sector, he further mentioned.