you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
May 10, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

UTI Opportunities Fund announces dividend, the record date for declaration of dividend is May 15, 2017

UTI Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

UTI mutual fund has announced dividend under the regular plan-dividend option & direct plan-dividend option of UTI Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend...the record date for declaration of dividend is May 15, 2017

The quantum of dividend on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be Rs 1.30 per unit under each plan.

