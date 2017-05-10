May 10, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
UTI Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
UTI mutual fund has announced dividend under the regular plan-dividend option & direct plan-dividend option of UTI Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend...the record date for declaration of dividend is May 15, 2017The quantum of dividend on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be Rs 1.30 per unit under each plan.