UTI Mutual Fund starts instant access facility under growth option of liquid fund

UTI Mutual Fund has introduced instant access facility under the growth option of UTI Money Market Fund with immediate effect, a notice from the fund house stated.

Instant Access Facility (IAS) allows investors to have access to their funds 24x7, 365 days a year, including weekends, bank holidays, late nights or during any emergency.

Credit of redemption proceeds in the bank account of the investor on the same day that is mostly within few minutes of redemption application.

The objective of this facility is to allow investors to access their investment (upto certain limit) to meet their urgent financial needs.

Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.