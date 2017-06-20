UTI MF extends fixed-term income fund offer to June 28 from June 20

Moneycontrol News

UTI Mutual Fund has extended the new fund offer of UTI Fixed Term Income Fund - Series XXVII - II (1161 days) till June 28, the fund house said in a notice today.

The new fund offer of close-ended scheme launched on June 15, was earlier scheduled to end on June 20.

The scheme will primarily invest its corpus in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the date of maturity of the scheme.

The scheme will be managed by Sunil Patil.