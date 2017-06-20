App
Jun 20, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI MF extends fixed-term income fund offer to June 28 from June 20

The new fund offer of close-ended scheme launched on June 15, was earlier scheduled to end on June 20

Moneycontrol News

UTI Mutual Fund has extended the new fund offer of UTI Fixed Term Income Fund - Series XXVII - II (1161 days) till June 28, the fund house said in a notice today.

The new fund offer of close-ended scheme launched on June 15, was earlier scheduled to end on June 20.

The scheme will primarily invest its corpus in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the date of maturity of the scheme.

The scheme will be managed by Sunil Patil.

