Jun 20, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
UTI MF extends fixed-term income fund offer to June 28 from June 20
Moneycontrol News
UTI Mutual Fund has extended the new fund offer of UTI Fixed Term Income Fund - Series XXVII - II (1161 days) till June 28, the fund house said in a notice today.
The new fund offer of close-ended scheme launched on June 15, was earlier scheduled to end on June 20.
The scheme will primarily invest its corpus in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the date of maturity of the scheme.The scheme will be managed by Sunil Patil.