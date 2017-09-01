Sep 01, 2017 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
UTI Long Term Equity Fund will now be managed by 2 fund managers
Earlier, the scheme was solely managed by Nambiar
Moneycontrol News
UTI Mutual Fund has changed the fund manager for UTI Long Term Equity Fund with immediate effect, a notice from the fund house said today.
The tax saving fund will now be managed by Vetri Subramaniam and Lalit Nambiar. Earlier, the scheme was solely managed by Nambiar.
Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.