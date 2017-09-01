App
Sep 01, 2017 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI Long Term Equity Fund will now be managed by 2 fund managers

Earlier, the scheme was solely managed by Nambiar

UTI Long Term Equity Fund will now be managed by 2 fund managers

Moneycontrol News

UTI Mutual Fund has changed the fund manager for UTI Long Term Equity Fund with immediate effect, a notice from the fund house said today.

The tax saving fund will now be managed by Vetri Subramaniam and Lalit Nambiar. Earlier, the scheme was solely managed by Nambiar.

Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.