UTI Capital mops up over Rs 480 crore via alternative invest fund

UTI Capital has collected over Rs 480 crore via UTI Structured Debt Opportunities Fund I, a category II alternative investment fund.

UTI Capital is the alternative vehicle for UTI Asset Management, and the investment manager of UTI Structured Debt Opportunities Trust.

UTI Structured Debt Opportunities Fund I is the first scheme of UTI Structured Debt Opportunities Trust.

UTI Asset Management Co Chief Finance Officer Imtaiyazur Rahman said that a major portion of the investment has come from 'domestic and international institutional investors, and family offices.

The scheme has a target corpus of Rs 750 crore, with an additional green shoe option of Rs 250 crore. UTI Capital announced the 'first close' of the scheme on November 15.

"We have actively been originating and have a healthy pipeline of potential transactions. Our sweet spot is a transaction size between Rs 50 crore and Rs 150 crore," said Shaurya Arora, Partner, UTI Capital.