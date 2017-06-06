Union MF seeks SEBI nod for open-ended balanced scheme
The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 65 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments.
Himadri Buch
Moneycontrol NewsUnion Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Union Balanced Advantage Fund, according to information on the regulator's website.
Other Features
Plans: Direct and regular;
Options: Growth and dividend;
Entry Load: Nil;
Exit Load: 2 percent if redeemed before 18 months from the date of allotment;
1 percent if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units
Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units;
Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter;
Benchmark Index: Crisil Balanced Fund–Aggressive IndexFund Manager: Ashish Ranawade, Chief Investment Officer.