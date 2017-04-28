This Akshaya Tritiya why not try a different way of investing in gold

Are you planning to buy gold on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 28? Why not do it differently, smartly and tax efficiently? In order to do so, you need to go the gold fund way, instead of buying physical gold. Do you think it’s the right time to invest in Gold ETFs or gold funds.

If you intend to buy gold for investment purposes, here’s how gold ETFs or gold mutual funds score over physical gold, believe mutual fund experts.

“Gold investors are advised to allocate primarily through the gold bonds and/or through Gold ETFs. This way the investor locks in the value of gold while she also gets to avoid the issues surrounding gold security, quality, liquidity and service,” said Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer & Head-Products, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Currently, mutual fund industry offers total 33 gold ETF and gold funds.

According to gold fund managers, the demand outlook from global markets is likely to be stable. The rising restrictions on home purchase in China, and weakening yuan has provided a stimulus to gold buying to a certain extent. So this may help domestic gold to an extent.

The outlook on gold going forward may primarily be decided by the inverse outlook on key currencies, especially the US Dollar and the Euro, gold asset managers said.

“On one hand, the rising interest rate environment in the US economy is likely to strengthen the dollar, but on the other hand, the high geo-political volatility does create growth conditions for gold,” Iyer said.

Fund managers also said that there is rising geopolitical risk between US and North Korea. North Korea had made a failed missile test launch only recently. This has added to regional tension.

This issue does not seem to be getting resolved any time soon and involves security and economic interests of Korea, China, US, Japan and much of East Asia. This uncertainty is likely to push gold buying amongst international investors.

While stock markets have rallied and may further move upward if the earnings support the current market valuation, fund managers are advising to diversify part of the portfolio into Gold.

“We suggest an allocation of 5-10 percent into gold and to accumulate on dip. Gold tends to have a negligible/negative correlation with risk asset class like equity. Investors may, therefore, hedge their portfolio in order for any downside if the earnings do not go as expected,” Iyer said.

Gold ETFs are convenient products of investments as they can be bought easily and are traded in the stock exchanges. As one unit of ETF represents a gram of gold, you can buy small quantities with purity assured at 99.5 percent. With gold ETFs, you need not worry about its security or the cost incurred in safe guarding it in lockers.

Also, its price does not vary from state to state; as is the case with physical gold. They closely track the price of gold. Gold ETFs are also accepted as collaterals for loans.

Another gold product is gold funds or gold fund of funds that invest in gold ETFs and are convenient for those who do not hold a demat account.

Gold ETFs and gold funds do give tax benefits to the investors. These two categories do not suffer value added tax or VAT or wealth tax. More importantly, any sale after one year is treated as a long-term capital gain and indexation benefits can be claimed.

Goldman Sachs Gold ETF, Kotak Gold ETF and Quantum Gold have reasonable liquidity. If you do not have a demat account or wish to buy small quantities over long periods, then gold funds-of-funds will fit your need. These funds will, in turn, invest your money in gold ETFs.

Funds such as Reliance Gold Savings, HDFC Gold, Quantum Gold Savings and Kotak Gold offer gold mutual fund schemes and have relatively low expense ratio. Investors can do regular SIPs in these funds like you would with other mutual fund schemes.