Tata Mutual Fund's CEO R Ganesh resigns

The Chief Executive Officer of Tata Mutual Fund, Ramamoorthy Ganesh has resigned from the fund house.

Ganesh had joined Tata Mutual Fund on June 29, 2015. Prior to joining Tata Mutual Fund, he was managing director of Blackrock Inc.

He had spent over 14 years managing global business operations including portfolio administration for institutional clients across locations in US, India and EMEA. He was responsible for performance measurement, portfolio valuation, custody operations and client reporting for institutional portfolios of over USD 1.5 trillion.

He started his career with ICICI and MeesPierson Curacao NV (Netherlands Antilles) prior to joining Birla Capital International AMC, managers for Birla Mutual Fund. He became the first chief executive officer for Birla Capital International AMC (Birla Capital). During his tenure at Birla Capital, Birla Mutual Fund launched several mutual fund schemes, pioneering the entry of private sector mutual funds in India.

Currently, Tata MF is the 12largest fund house in the country with AUM of Rs 43000 crore.