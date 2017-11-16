App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Nov 16, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund revises exit load structure for dynamic bond fund

Revision in exit load will be applicable to lump-sum subscriptions, and subscriptions under SIP and STP

Tata Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure for Tata Dynamic Bond Fund from November 15 the fund house said in a notice today.

The bond fund will levy an exit load of 0.50 percent if investments are redeemed or switched-out within 30 days from the date of allotment instead of the 180-days earlier.

The revision in exit load will be applicable to lump-sum subscriptions, and subscriptions under systematic investment plans and systematic transfer plans.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.

tags #Business #MF News #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.