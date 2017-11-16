Tata Mutual Fund revises exit load structure for dynamic bond fund

Tata Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure for Tata Dynamic Bond Fund from November 15 the fund house said in a notice today.

The bond fund will levy an exit load of 0.50 percent if investments are redeemed or switched-out within 30 days from the date of allotment instead of the 180-days earlier.

The revision in exit load will be applicable to lump-sum subscriptions, and subscriptions under systematic investment plans and systematic transfer plans.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.