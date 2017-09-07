Sunil Singhania resigns from Reliance Nippon Life AMC as CIO-equities; Gunwani takes over

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management's (RNAM) Chief Investment Officer-Equity Investments Sunil Singhania has resigned with effect from August 31, a notice from the fund house said today.

Manish Gunwani has replaced Singhania with effect from September 5. Gunwani joins RNAM from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, where he served as Deputy CIO Equity, and managed assets of over Rs 35,000 crore, including some of the largest flagship funds.

In July, Reliance Capital Ltd, a part of Anil D. Ambani-led Group, appointed Singhania as its Global Head-Equities with effect from Sep 1.