App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Nov 27, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram Mutual seeks regulatory nod for 3-year ELSS Fund

Under the close-ended equity scheme series, the lock-in period will be of three years

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Sundaram Mutual Fund has filed an offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India seeking approval to launch an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), Sundaram Long Term Advantage Fund-III and IV , according to information on the regulator’s website.

Under the close-ended equity scheme series, the lock-in period will be of three years.

The scheme will allocate at least 80 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments and the balance 20 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

The scheme also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent of its corpus in units issued by REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust & InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).

Investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in ELSS Fund can earn a tax benefit under Section 80C of Income Tax Act.

Other Features:

Options: Growth and dividend;

Plans: Regular and direct;

Exit load: Nil;

Minimum application: Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 500 thereafter;

Benchmark index: S&P BSE 500 Index;

Fund Managers: S Krishnakumar, CIO, Equity

tags #Business #MF News #Sundaram Mutual Fund

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.