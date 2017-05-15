App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
May 15, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI may approach Finance Ministry to allow bank KYC as proof for MF investments

SEBI is likely to request Finance Ministry for considering bank KYC and Aadhaar as valid proof for allowing investing in mutual fund.

ByHimadri Buch
SEBI may approach Finance Ministry to allow bank KYC as proof for MF investments

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has requested the Finance Ministry to allow bank KYC as proof for making mutual fund investments, according to sources in the MF industry.

A slew of fund houses had requested SEBI Chief to simplify onboarding of investors by allowing bank KYC and Aadhaar as valid identification to invest in mutual funds.

According to a CEO from a large fund house, SEBI is likely to request Finance Ministry for considering bank KYC and Aadhaar as valid KYC and In Person Verification to invest in mutual fund.

In a meeting held last month, mutual fund CEOs had requested SEBI Chief Ajay Tyagi to simplify customer onboarding of investors by allowing bank KYC and Aadhaar as a valid proof to invest in mutual funds, fund officials said.

“Currently, a PAN card is required, along with an address proof and a cancelled cheque to be KYC-compliant. Similarly, for opening a bank account, PAN card and address proof is required," the CEO quoted above said.

Watch: What are Exchange traded funds (ETFs)

But, Aadhar card holders have already undergone In Person Verification (IPV). So, there is no need to do KYC and IPV again. This is what we have requested SEBI," he said.

At present, a new investor has to wait for nearly a week after submitting the above documents to invest more than Rs 50,000 in mutual funds.

The ones who invest in mutual funds have a bank account so allowing bank KYC and Aadhaar as valid proof of KYC and IPV would make KYC procedure smoother and easier, which will reduce turnaround time to onboard a new client.

Although the government had launched Central KYC last year to do away with the requirement of doing multiple KYC, it will take time to get operational.

tags #Business #MF News #SEBI.KYC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.