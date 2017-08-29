SEBI may announce norms that ask MFs to merge schemes in similar categories

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to come out with rules which will lead to merging of mutual fund (MF) schemes that exist in similar investment category, reports the Economic Times.

The securities regulator has been pushing for mergers in the industry for over a decade by making informal requests but has failed to achieve the result.

“Mutual funds have not responded to Sebi’s persuasion for years. So, now it has decided to come out with the rules,” said a senior mutual fund industry official told the ET.

In broad terms, the merger would mean that if a fund house has two equity schemes with mandates to invest in large capital stocks, the concerned party will have to merge the two products.

This would help in bringing transparency and in cleaning up the clutter for the investors. The report says that the rules will require MF schemes to be clearly categorised and aims to remove product ambiguities.

The idea was earlier proposed by SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi in June. SEBI had earlier claimed that a large number of schemes, with similar products, is causing confusion among investors. SEBI stopped giving approvals to several MFs to float new schemes as well.

The fund houses opted for new schemes as it would widen their product baskets, helping them to boost assets and profits.

Experts told ET that MFs are unlikely to benefit from the consolidation of schemes as it was always probable for one scheme to do better than a similar one. The bigger scheme, which will be the result of the proposed rules, can impact the expense ratio of the industry, in turn, impacting their profitability.

In the previous Budgets, mutual-fund scheme mergers were encouraged as tax anomalies were removed.

Earlier, MF investors were considered to be new tax subscribers if a scheme merged with another. This meant that investors had to pay short-term capital gains tax of 15 percent per equity scheme if they exited it within a year.

This year's Budget clarified that such a merger would be encouraged pointing that there would be no taxes if the investor exits within a year of the merger.