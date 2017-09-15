SBI Mutual Fund winds up 90-day interval debt plan

Moneycontrol News

SBI Mutual Fund has wound up SBI Fixed Interval Debt Series 90 Day- 1 with immediate effect, a notice from the fund house said today.

The debt-oriented interval schemes have wound up as they did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion, immediately at the close of the specified transaction period.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India, all open-ended debt-oriented schemes have to maintain minimum assets under management of Rs 20 crore at all times.