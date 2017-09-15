Sep 15, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SBI Mutual Fund winds up 90-day interval debt plan
The debt-oriented interval schemes has been wound up as it did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion
Moneycontrol News
SBI Mutual Fund has wound up SBI Fixed Interval Debt Series 90 Day- 1 with immediate effect, a notice from the fund house said today.
The debt-oriented interval schemes have wound up as they did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion, immediately at the close of the specified transaction period.
According to Securities and Exchange Board of India, all open-ended debt-oriented schemes have to maintain minimum assets under management of Rs 20 crore at all times.