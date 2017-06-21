SBI MF to levy exit load for switches from equity savings fund

Moneycontrol News

SBI Mutual Fund will levy an exit load for switches from SBI Equity Savings Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in a notice today.

The scheme will levy an exit load of 1 percent if investments are switched to all opened-ended equity schemes of SBI Mutual Fund and SBI Magnum Balanced Fund within one year from the date of allotment.

No load will be levied if investments are redeemed/switched after one year from the date of allotment.

All other scheme features will remain unchanged.