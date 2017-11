Investing in mutual funds (MFs) is the best option for those who want to take advantage of capital market to create wealth. The earlier you start, the better it is. Young investors in their 20s or 30s can take the benefit of rolling returns while investing money for a longer period of time. Here are 5 things which a young investor should keep in mind before investing in to MFs:

SBI Mutual Fund has appointed R Srinivasan and Nidhi Chawla as the fund managers for SBI Tax Advantage Fund - Series I, II and III, and SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series I, II, III and IV, a notice from the fund house said.

Chawla will be managing the equity portion of the close-ended equity schemes.

Earlier, Dharmendra Grover was the sole fund manager for both the schemes.