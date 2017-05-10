Retail investors playing safe as balanced funds join billion dollar club: Deutsche Bank

Moneycontrol News

The new fiscal year has started with strong inflows into domestic equity mutual funds which are now driving the direction of India equity markets. Mutual funds’ Equity and ELSS (Equity Link Savings Scheme) schemes saw aggregate net inflows of Rs 9,400 crore (US$ 1.5 billion) in April 2017, Deutsche Bank said in a report.

This is more than twice the April 2016 inflow and 61 percent higher-than-past 12-month average. The trend is also interesting in the context of relatively lean seasonality for the April to June quarter.

The inflow momentum is even stronger in balanced funds. “The aggregate net subscription of US$1.1 bn is at a historic high and the first billion-dollar-plus monthly inflow into balanced funds,” said the note.

These inflows underscore the overwhelming trend in the financialization of Indian household savings as the Indian saver gravitates from physical to financial savings. In what appears to be a secular trend, subscriptions into Systematic Investment Plans (monthly annuities) has been rising consistently.

Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reports a monthly inflow of US$ 650 mn through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in March, reflecting the increased interest in recurring savings allocations.

It looks like Indian equity valuations are getting dominant support from this trend which has become a dominant driver of Indian household savings over the past two years.

The global investment bank is of the view that DIIs are now becoming meaningful determinants of market performance.

The surge in mutual fund equity inflows is beginning to insulate the Indian equity market, which has so far been largely determined by the velocity of foreign institutional inflows, it said.

Equity AUMs now constitute 26 percent of the aggregate mutual fund AUM. To put in the historical context, on an average Equity AUMs has been 23 percent of aggregate mutual fund AUM over the last 15 years.

The high was 37 percent in December 2006. If the economic growth momentum revives and retail enthusiasm builds further, there is a likelihood of higher share of equity AUMs for mutual funds, said the Deutsche Bank note.