you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Aug 31, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Nippon Life AMC to change fund managers for 5 equity schemes from Sep 1

Samir Rachh will manage Reliance Growth Fund, replacing Sunil Singhania who currently manages the scheme

Reliance Nippon Life AMC to change fund managers for 5 equity schemes from Sep 1

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Nippon Life AMC will change the fund managers for five equity schemes with effect from September 1, a notice from the fund house stated.

Subsequently, Samir Rachh will manage Reliance Growth Fund, replacing Sunil Singhania who currently manages the scheme.

Rachh will also solely manage Reliance Mid & Small Cap Fund, Reliance Small Cap Fund, and Reliance Capital Builder Fund - Series A. These schemes are now jointly managed by Singhania and Rachh.
Also, Reliance Diversified Power Sector Fund will solely be managed by Sanjay Doshi. Currently, this scheme is managed by Singhania and Doshi.All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.

