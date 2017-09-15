App
Sep 15, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sep 15, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance MF appoints Ashutosh Bhargava as equity fund manager

Bhargava replaces Shrey Loonker, Fund Manager-Equity Investments who resigned from Sep 15

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Mutual Fund has appointed Ashutosh Bhargava as Deputy Investment Strategist and Fund Manager with effect from September 16, a notice from the fund house said today.

Bhargava replaces Shrey Loonker, Fund Manager-Equity Investments who relinquished from his duties from September 15.

Below are the changes in fund managers of 3 equity schemes with effect from Sep 16:

Scheme Name                Existing Fund Manager             New Fund Manager

Reliance Growth Fund    Samir Rachh                          Manish Gunwani

Reliance Banking Fund   Shrey Loonker                       Sanjay Parekh

Reliance Quant Plus Fund  Meenakshi Dawar              Ashutosh Bhargava

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.

