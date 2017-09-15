Reliance MF appoints Ashutosh Bhargava as equity fund manager

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Mutual Fund has appointed Ashutosh Bhargava as Deputy Investment Strategist and Fund Manager with effect from September 16, a notice from the fund house said today.

Bhargava replaces Shrey Loonker, Fund Manager-Equity Investments who relinquished from his duties from September 15.

Below are the changes in fund managers of 3 equity schemes with effect from Sep 16:

Scheme Name Existing Fund Manager New Fund Manager

Reliance Growth Fund Samir Rachh Manish Gunwani

Reliance Banking Fund Shrey Loonker Sanjay Parekh

Reliance Quant Plus Fund Meenakshi Dawar Ashutosh Bhargava

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.