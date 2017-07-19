Redemptions from top 20 MFs up 38% to Rs 18,300 crore: Motilal Oswal Fund Report

Moneycontrol News

With markets hitting a new high many retail investors are taking some money off the table. A report from brokerage Motilal Oswal’s mutual fund tracker shows that the redemptions from top 20 fund houses have risen to the second highest level in FY18, despite the industry's AUM touching record highs.

In June, redemptions from equity schemes rose to a whopping 38 percent to Rs 18,300 crore. In comparison leading to a 24 percent sequential fall in net inflows to Rs 8,200 crore, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal’s mutual fund tracker report.

Source: Motilal Oswal

In June, Nifty 50 fell 1 percent .

The domestic mutual fund industry’s average assets under management went up for the 15th consecutive quarter to a new high of Rs 19.6 lakh crore. Compared to the same quarter last year, AUM rose 35 percent in the April-June quarter, mainly on account of inflows in equity, income and liquid funds, the report said.

The equity value of top 20 mutual funds in June rose 2 percent over the previous month, and 50.1 percent over the same month last year.

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund recorded the highest increase in value followed by Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.