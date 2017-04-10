App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual-funds-business
Apr 06, 2017 11:55 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Not expecting any action on rates from RBI: UTI MF

"We are not expecting any action on the rates from RBI, but there is a very strong case for RBI to at least address excess liquidity in the system", Amandeep Chopra, Group President and Head of Fixed Income at UTI MF told CNBC-TV18.

No one is expecting a rate cut according to a CNBC-TV18 poll. However, 70 percent expect some measures from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to drain excess liquidity in the system. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amandeep Chopra, Group President and Head of Fixed Income at UTI MF spoke about his expectations from RBI's monetary policy.

"We are not expecting any action on the rates from RBI, but there is a very strong case for RBI to at least address excess liquidity in the system", he said.

He expects a combination of measures from RBI in today's policy.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

