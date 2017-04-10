Not expecting any action on rates from RBI: UTI MF

No one is expecting a rate cut according to a CNBC-TV18 poll. However, 70 percent expect some measures from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to drain excess liquidity in the system. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amandeep Chopra, Group President and Head of Fixed Income at UTI MF spoke about his expectations from RBI's monetary policy.

"We are not expecting any action on the rates from RBI, but there is a very strong case for RBI to at least address excess liquidity in the system", he said.

He expects a combination of measures from RBI in today's policy.