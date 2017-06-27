Mutual funds pick up shares worth Rs 20,600 crore in April & May; FPIs lag

Buoyed market sentiment prompted mutual funds to invest a large chunk in the stock market in the first two months of the financial year. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, mutual fund managers picked up shares worth over Rs 20,000 crore from the stock market during April-May.

In terms of monthly investment break up, fund houses invested Rs 11,244 crore in shares during April and Rs 9,358 crore in May, taking the total tally to Rs 20,602 crore, as per SEBI. In FY17, mutual funds had invested a total of Rs 51,000 crore in the stock market.

Industry experts attributed investments in the equity market to upbeat sentiment in the stock market.

Equity funds went on a buying spree due to steady inflows into schemes during April.

On the other hand, foreign portfolio investors invested merely Rs 10,000 crore during the period under review.

The fund houses are optimistic over the Indian industry’s performance for the rest of the fiscal, while expecting investments from new investors to fuel the growth of the economy.

Fund managers sounded quite optimistic about the future of the industry as they expect it to grow exponentially and at the same time Indian investors are warming up to the idea of investing in equity as an asset class.