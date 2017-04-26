Mutual funds mop up Rs 44,000 cr in FY17 through systematic investment plans

Systematic investment plans, popularly known as SIPs, continued to remain the favourite investment option among retail investors for investing in mutual funds.

According to the data on Association of Mutual Funds in India, industry garnered Rs 43,921 crore through SIPs in FY17.

Mutual funds attributed the increased interest in SIPs to investor education and robust performance of equity schemes.

"Investors are becoming aware of SIPs and investing through them. Strong equity markets have also helped in boosting SIPs. Inflows in SIPs are also increasing," said A Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

March witnessed the highest inflows in mutual funds through SIPs. It touched a record high of Rs 4,355 crore, while April saw investments worth 4,050 crore through SIP.

Fund industry applauded the increase in average ticket size of SIPs. The average ticket size of SIP has grown from Rs 2,500 in July 2016 to Rs 3,200 in March 2017.

AMFI data shows that the MF industry added about 6.26 lakh SIP accounts each month on an average during the last financial year. In terms of SIP accounts, the industry had 1.35 crore active SIP accounts in March 2017 compared to 98.57 lakh sequentially.

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by mutual funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals – say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment.

The SIP instalment amount could be as small as Rs 500 per month. SIP is similar to a recurring deposit where you deposit a small /fixed amount every month.

SIP is a very convenient method of investing in mutual funds through standing instructions to debit your bank account every month, without the hassle of having to write out a cheque each time.

SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in Rupee Cost Averaging and also in investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.

A SEBI Investor Survey shows that around 60 percent of regular mutual fund investors use Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to invest in mutual funds due to the ease of investing.

Along with ease of investing it also gives the diversification benefits, most investors prefer mutual funds to equities or bonds.