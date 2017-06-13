Mutual funds line up 15 new fund offers in May

With mutual funds gaining popularity among retail investors, asset management companies have filed draft offer documents with market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India for as many as 15 new schemes in May.

Equity, debt, balanced and fixed maturity plans (FMPs) are some of the themes for which the MF houses have filed the applications.

Reliance MF, DSP BlackRock MF, Birla Sun Life MF, HDFC MF and Sundaram MF, Union MF, HSBC MF, Indiabulls MF, L&T MF and Franklin Templeton MF are among the fund houses that have filed offer documents with SEBI.

The schemes will be opened for subscription soon after the necessary clearance.

According to mutual fund industry experts and distributors, fund houses are in a hurry to launch new schemes given the heightened interest among retail investors, and recent fund launches have evoked good response.

A large number of these schemes are aimed at investment in equity and equity-related securities and are open-ended. Small cap, capital protection, housing, value fund, banking fund, resurgent India are some of the themes that investors can choose from.

Also, a there are a few fixed-term plans and hybrid funds as well.

HDFC Mutual Fund is the first fund house to have sought approval for its maiden scheme dedicated to housing—HDFC Housing Opportunities-Series 1, a close-ended equity scheme.

As the name suggests the fund will invest in the housing theme to take advantage of the expected growth in housing and allied business.

The last time there was such a flurry of new scheme launches was during the bull market of 2007.

In 2016, close to 106 draft papers were filed with the capital market watchdog.