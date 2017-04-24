Mutual funds invest nearly Rs 5,000 cr in equities so far this fiscal year

Domestic mutual fund managers have picked up shares worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore so far this month as inflows from retail investors continued.

In FY17, mutual funds invested a total of Rs 51,000 crore in equities. In the debt market too, fund managers invested a whopping Rs 50,313 crore, SEBI data showed.

According to the data on the Securities and Exchange Board of India, fund houses net invested Rs 4,895 crore in equities so far in the new fiscal year compared to Rs 4,191 crore in March.

As per SEBI survey, around 60 percent of regular mutual fund investors use systematic investment plans to invest in mutual funds due to the ease of investing.

"The investments were made on the back of huge inflows in equity SIPs of mutual funds," said Gopal Agrawal, CIO-equity, Tata Mutual Fund.

Mutual fund SIP accounts stood at 1.31 crore, as per the data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India or AMFI.