App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jun 01, 2017 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mutual Funds can now register online with Sebi portal

To improve ease of doing business, markets regulator today launched an online registration mechanism for mutual funds.

Mutual Funds can now register online with Sebi portal

To improve ease of doing business, markets regulator today launched an online registration mechanism for mutual funds.

The move would help in making it easier for the existing and new fund houses to complete their registration with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective way.

In a circular, the regulator said it has decided to operationalise 'Sebi Intermediary Portal' for the entities to submit the mutual funds registration applications online.

The portal has been made operational from today.

All the applications for registration of mutual fund would be made through this portal only.

"The applicants will be separately required to submit relevant documents viz declarations/ undertakings required as a part of application form prescribed in relevant regulations, in physical form only for records, without impacting the online processing of applications for registration," it said.

Earlier Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech for 2017-18 announced that the process of registration of financial market intermediaries will be made fully online by Sebi.

tags #Mutual Funds

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.