May 30, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mutual funds bet big on cement, construction & housing finance cos — Here's why

Underpenetrated markets, govt's affordable housing push and near-zero impact of GST rollout on housing sector make housing-related plays attractive bet for MF players.

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

Buoyed by the government's push for affordable housing projects under 'Housing for All by 2022' initiative, mutual funds are actively lapping up shares of companies from cement, construction and housing finance companies.

Data on sectoral investments by mutual funds on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reveals that investments in financial sector rose the highest last month.

As on April 30, 2017, the 43-player-strong mutual fund industry had allocated Rs 51,931 crore to finance sector as against Rs 46,798 crore in March 2017, an increase of 11 percent.

Followed by finance sector, mutual funds bet on cement and construction projects. As on April 30, fund managers deployed Rs 21,168 crore in cement sector compared with Rs 18,680 crore invested in March. In the same period, investments in construction projects stood at Rs 28,025 crore as against Rs 25,215 crore in the previous month.

Affordable housing means use of newer material for building houses and construction techniques which may revolutionise the sector.

“We are positioned in home finance (companies) in a big way and that’s part of retail finance. We have 3-4 stocks in our portfolio which are in to mortgage financing,” said Gautam Sinha Roy, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager at Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund said.

“Affordable housing will give another kicker to these housing related companies and growth will sustain for a long time. In India, housing is an under-penetrated market especially in Tier II cities and mortgage financing also is more under-penetrated. There is a good case of being bullish on this sector,” he added.

As on April 30, 2017, Motilal Oswal MOSt Focused Multicap 35 Fund had invested 6 percent of its assets each in PNB Housing Finance, and HDFC Ltd and both the stocks featured among the top 10 holdings of the scheme’s portfolio.

One of the largest funds, HDFC Top 100 Fund had 7 percent of the scheme’s assets invested in Larsen & Toubro and 3 percent in HDFC Ltd.

WATCH | How RERA Is Going To Change Your Homebuying Experience

Industry experts also said that RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Act ) will be another driver for the real estate sector that was battered for more than 8 years.

“RERA is a new era in real estate. We will have a new transparent, efficient era is being developed because real estate has been - most individuals have suffered by getting delayed housing or inferior quality or not getting it or money being siphoned away,”  said a fund manager from a private fund house.

Additionally, the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not expected to lead to an increase in the cost to the home buyers.  Many construction materials are in the 18 and 28 percent GST slabs.

Decoding: What does GST mean for you?

According to dealers, this month mutual funds too have been buying shares of ACC, Grasim Industries, HDFC Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro, among others.

"Affordable housing push by government has created huge excitement in the housing finance, real estate and allied industries like cement, building materials. This coupled with continued strong inflow of domestic liquidity has driven stock prices of companies in these sectors,” said Gautam Duggad, head-research at Motilal Oswal Securities.

