Mutual fund SIP inflows fall marginally in April on profit-booking

Mutual funds have a seen a marginal drop in investments coming from systematic investment plans or SIPs.

According to data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India, the mutual fund industry witnessed inflows of Rs 4,269 crore in April as against Rs 4,355 crore a month ago, registering a drop of Rs 86 crore.

Interestingly, the mutual fund industry's assets under management touched an all-time high of Rs 19.26 lakh crore in March end.

SIP works on the principle of regular investments. It is like your recurring deposits where you put in a small amount every month.

It allows you to invest in a MF by making smaller periodic investments (monthly or quarterly) in place of a heavy one-time investment i.e. SIP allows you to pay 10 periodic investments of Rs 500 each in place of a one-time investment of Rs 5,000 in an MF.

SIP has brought mutual funds within the reach of an average person as it enables even those with tight budgets to invest Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 on a regular basis in place of making a heavy, one-time investment.

Industry experts attributed the marginal fall in SIP inflows to profit-booking.

"This could be due to profit-booking, while some investors may also have redeemed their investments," said a fund manager from a private mutual fund.

Fund houses are positive about SIP inflows and are expecting the inflows to come in future.

Going by the AMFI data, the mutual fund industry manages AUM of Rs 1.54 lakh crore through SIP as on April 2017, which is about 8 percent of the overall MF industry AUM.

The average ticket size of SIPs has increased from Rs 2,322 per SIP to Rs 3,121. In the same period, the number of folios grew from 4.05 crore to 5.59 crore.