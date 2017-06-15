MFs up stake to 1 year high in private banks; ICICI, Kotak, HDFC Bank top gainers

Moneycontrol News

At a time when there is a lot of regulatory overhang in the public sector banks (PSU), fund managers were busy pouring money into private sector banks in the month of May for second consecutive month in a row to a 1 year high of 17.3 percent.

The month of May saw a notable change in the sector and stock allocation of funds. On a month-on-month basis (MoM), the weights of private banks rose, Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Private Banks maintained its positive momentum for the second consecutive month to attain a high of 17.3 percent up over 90bps on a MoM basis and 30 bps above May 2016 weight of 17 percent.

Top three gainers in the private banking space include names like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank which saw huge buying interest by fund managers in the month of May.

There is a general feeling that small and midcaps are excessively valued. Consequently, funds are switching from small and midcaps to largecaps.

“Within large caps, banks are being favoured since they are expected to do well when the economy goes into a higher growth trajectory. Since banks are a play on the economy, they can sustain earnings growth for a long time,” Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Particularly, ICICI Bank is attractively valued while HDFC and Kotak are high-quality stocks that have a track record of delivering superior returns. The expectation of rate cut is one factor, but that has already been factored in. In 2017 only one cut of 25 basis points can be expected,” he said.

There is another reason why private banks are attractive investors’ attention apart from stable asset quality and that is their share which has increased up to 30 percent.

Private banks’ market share growth in deposits increased sharply, and the best in recent history, at 180 bps in FY2016, a report highlighted.

“After the global financial crisis, which had some ripple effects in India, we have again started to see an acceleration in market share gains in savings account by private banks,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

FY2016 saw an improvement of 130 bps on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as compared to 100 bps in FY2015, 80 bps in FY2014 and 70 bps in FY2013. It is going to be extremely challenging to reverse these gains as the decline is being driven by public banks with SBI maintaining a healthy share,” it said.

The report further added that the private banks have 30 percent share in North, West and South India and they are steadily penetrating in Central India, which is a large market for savings deposits.