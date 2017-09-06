MFs benchmark equity funds against Total Returns Index. Here's what that means

The performance of the mutual fund scheme is a function of dividend as well as the capital gains made on investments

By Himadri Buch

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund have recently decided to benchmark their equity funds against Total Returns Index (TRI). In fact, Quantum Mutual Fund was the first fund house to benchmark its schemes against Total Returns. With very few exceptions, the mutual fund industry generally showcases its performance against a benchmark. However, while the performance of the mutual fund scheme is a function of dividend as well as the capital gains made on investments, the returns on the benchmarks are considered without any dividend income.

What is Total Returns Index?

TRI is basically an index which captures both the movement in the stock price of companies as well as the dividend paid by the companies to the investors.

Therefore, it reflects the true returns accruing to the investors over a particular period, while a simple price index will only reflect the price changes of the index and the capital gains arising out of it.

What is the rationale behind benchmarking schemes against Total Returns Index?

An equity fund, which owns shares in companies, earns via dividend given by the companies it owns as well as via capital gains. On the other hand, the companies that form the benchmark also declare dividends, which are not captured in the PRI. Hence, the excess performance of an equity fund over its benchmark is normally overstated if compared with PRI.

So by comparing returns against a total return index, the fund house wants to establish greater transparency and credibility in communicating performance to its investors.

What is the difference between Price Returns Index and Total Returns Index?

The only difference in the Price Returns Index and the Total Returns Index is that the latter includes dividends.

As the name suggests, PRI only captures movements in the prices of individual stocks — any dividends declared by companies included in the benchmark are not captured in the PRI.

However, as an investor, by virtue of holding the stocks, you also have an entitlement of earning dividends declared by the companies — so the TRI adds up the earnings from dividends to the PRI.

What will be the impact on investors?

For investors, Total Returns Index as the benchmark will give a truer picture of returns.

Total return index brings better clarity and accuracy to return comparison.

Who provides Total Returns Index in India?

All index companies provide both, the Price Returns Index (PRI) and the Total Returns Index. For all practical purposes and so for example, the index companies of both the key stock exchanges in India — NSE and BSE, provide the TRI version of all of their indices and this data is made publicly available on their websites on a daily basis.

