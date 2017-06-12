App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jun 12, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MFs add 10 lakh accounts in May, taking tally to an all-time high of 57.2 million

Equity mutual funds added over 6.5 lakh folios in the last month taking the total number of folios to an all-time-high of 3.35 crore in May

ByHimadri Buch
MFs add 10 lakh accounts in May, taking tally to an all-time high of 57.2 million


Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

Mutual fund industry recorded an addition of 10 lakh in investor accounts for the month of May, taking its total number of folios to an all-time high of 57.19 million, as per data of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Industry experts attributed the rise in folios last month to positive sentiment in the equity market which prompted investors to look at equity schemes for investments.

According to the SEBI, equity mutual funds added over 6.5 lakh folios in the last month taking the total number of folios to an all-time-high of 3.35 crore in May.

In May, BSE Sensex rose 4 percent while Nifty went up 3.4 percent.

According to the data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India, equity funds garnered around Rs 10,300 crore during the month, while total assets of equity funds stood at Rs 5.18 crore in May.

Infographic

 

ELSS funds saw an addition of around 90,000 folios despite the tax season ending in the month of March. "Investors are preparing themselves for investment in tax exemption instruments right from the start of the financial year. Hence, ELSS funds have witnessed a good increase in the number of folios," said an equity fund manager from a private fund house. ELSS received net inflows of close to Rs 531 crore in May, as per AMFI.

On the other hand, exchange-traded funds or ETFs that track the equity indices, witnessed a drop in its folio count in May. Folio count of ETFs fell by 2,363 in May. Gold ETFs saw an addition of folios close to 4,700.

The total industry AUM stood at Rs 19.03 lakh crore in May compared with Rs 19.26 lakh crore in April.

