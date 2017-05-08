May 08, 2017 01:38 PM IST |
L&T India Special Situations Fund announces dividend
L&T India Special Situations Fund announces dividend, the record date for declaration of dividend is May 11, 2017
L & T mutual fund has announced dividend under the regular plan-dividend option & direct plan-dividend option of L&T India Special Situations Fund....the record date for declaration of dividend is May 11, 2017The quantum of dividend on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be Rs 2.00 per unit under each plan.