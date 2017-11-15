LIC Mutual Fund winds up monthly interval plan from Nov 22

LIC Mutual Fund will wind up its monthly interval fund—LIC MF Interval Fund – Monthly Plan Series 1 with effect from November 22, the fund house stated in a notice.

The fund will be wound up as it was not able to meet the asset under management criteria.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms, all open-ended debt oriented schemes have to maintain assets under management of at least Rs 20 crore at all times.