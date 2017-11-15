LIC Mutual Fund winds up monthly interval plan from Nov 22

The scheme was wound up as the scheme was not able to meet the asset under management criteria
LIC Mutual Fund will wind up its monthly interval fund—LIC MF Interval Fund – Monthly Plan Series 1 with effect from November 22, the fund house stated in a notice.
The fund will be wound up as it was not able to meet the asset under management criteria.
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms, all open-ended debt oriented schemes have to maintain assets under management of at least Rs 20 crore at all times.