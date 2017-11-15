App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Nov 15, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIC Mutual Fund winds up monthly interval plan from Nov 22

The scheme was wound up as the scheme was not able to meet the asset under management criteria

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Picture for representational purposes.
Picture for representational purposes.

LIC Mutual Fund will wind up its monthly interval fund—LIC MF Interval Fund – Monthly Plan Series 1 with effect from November 22, the fund house stated in a notice.

The fund will be wound up as it was not able to meet the asset under management criteria.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms, all open-ended debt oriented schemes have to maintain assets under management of at least Rs 20 crore at all times.

