Largely cautious on midcap IT; see more pain for telecom space: PPFAS MF

Rajeev Thakkar of Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) Mutual Fund in an interview to CNBC-TV18 shared their investing strategies and the outlook for the market going forward.

Given that valuations in the market currently are not cheap, one has to be selective.

One can find opportunities in the exporting space be it IT or pharma companies. With regards to Pharma there is a huge opportunity in the generic market in developed countries but since all companies will not participate it will have to be bottom-up stock picking.

From the IT space, midcap companies that are in research, engineering services, digital space will benefit but companies in the BFSI space etc will be vulnerable to vendor consolidation, pricing pressure etc. So cautious on midcap ITs baring companies where business model is clearly differentiated.

On the telecom space, he said there is still enough pain left before gains come in. Competitive intensity is such that it could effectively kill the voice revenue and go for flat monthly tariff on the voice. Meanwhile, in data as well, the pricing is very low. So the visibility in terms of consolidation is still not clear.