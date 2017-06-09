App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jun 09, 2017 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investors' complaints received by fund houses rose 40% last fiscal year to 17,569

Mutual funds attributed the number of complaints to increase in folio base or investor accounts

ByHimadri Buch
Investors' complaints received by fund houses rose 40% last fiscal year to 17,569

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

The top fund houses received about 17,569 complaints from investors in FY17, an increase of 40 percent from the previous financial year largely on the back of increase in folio numbers.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds of India or AMFI, top 5 mutual funds--ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Reliance MF, Birla Sunlife MF and SBI MF collectively received 17,569 investor grievances last fiscal as against 12,579 complaints in FY16.

These complaints largely pertain to data corrections in investor details and non-updation of changes about address, PAN (Permanent Account Number) details and nomination, among others.

Mutual funds attributed the number of complaints to increase in the folio base or investor accounts.

Besides, illegible data provided by investors as well as errors made by investors while filling up application forms helped in raising the number of grievances, they added.

The folios -- numbers designated to individual investor accounts, though one investor can have multiple folios -- grew to 2.72 crore from 2.23 crore during the same period.

Among the top fund houses, SBI MF saw the biggest rise in investor grievances last fiscal, with complaints growing four-fold to 6,924. It was followed by Birla Sunlife MF, which saw complaints rising by 51 percent to 1,831 and ICICI Prudential MF witnessed an uptick of two percent to 4,648.

However, HDFC MF witnessed 24 percent decline in the number of complaints at 2,857, while Reliance MF saw a drop of 10 percent to 1,309.

tags #Birla Sun Life MF #Business #ICICI Pru MF #Reliance MF #SBI MF

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.